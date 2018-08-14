Treatment at CDH excellent

I would like to publicly thank all those great people who cared for and about me during my recent stay in the [Cowichan District Hospital]. Firstly, the paramedics who transported me there. They were kind, gentle and very efficient.

Then in Emergency I was treated quickly, with the doctor on duty explaining every move they were making and giving me X-rays and cat scan in a timely fashion. The nurses were capable, kindly people and cared for me well until I was taken up to ICU.

Up there, things were not easy but again, I had a prompt ultrasound and both doctors and nurses and their aides were kind and caring and although I had little appetite, the food was very good and very nourishing. Once home the home support group also helped me enormously and I am so grateful to them all.

I give the service I got 95 per cent (for, as quoted in one of the Murdoch Mysteries series, “in this world, nothing is 100 per cent perfect.”)

Diana Broughton

Mill Bay

