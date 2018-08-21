Town water regulations need review

I feel like I’m being punished for having a garden.

Our town utility bill allows 35 cubic meters of water per month and the same amount of sewage according to the theory that every drop of water that comes out of one’s tap ends up going down one’s drain into the sewer. Exceed that limit and you receive a bill in the mail. It all sounded reasonable enough when we first got the water meters, but now I feel like I’m being punished for having a garden.

Our household never exceeds that limit except from May to August when I water my tiny little food garden. I have received bills for as little as $6. By the time the town pays for the paper and ink to print the bill and an envelope and stamp to send it, is it really worth sending? Usually, monthly bills are about $20 for water and $20 for sewer. As I’m damn sure none of that water finds it’s way into the storm drains I also feel like I’m being charged double.

Then, as my neighbour, Michael Compton points out, the town has been watering the grass at the new ballpark eight hours daily throughout the summer. Mayor Ross Forrest said “the town’s bylaws allow residents to water new lawns even during times of water restrictions.” But it’s NOT new! My kids were playing ball on the new green grass last spring. I’m pretty sure that brown grass has established roots, which will sprout green again with the fall rains.

The mayor says “The ball fields were a huge investment for this community and we don’t plan to lose it” but even if the grass didn’t come back the entire 1.5 million project wouldn’t be lost. Surely a couple of sacks of grass seed wouldn’t cost that much?

Then there is the issue of the free sani-dump and water fill-up behind the Heritage Hall where there is a steady stream of motorhomes and campers all summer long. Yes, I know there is a donation box, but if residents are metered why shouldn’t we meter thousands of vacationers?

Finally, if folks who are foolish enough to seed their lawn in a drought don’t need to follow water restrictions, then gardeners who are growing food for their families should also be allowed to water whenever they like. I understand that the town cannot cater to every individual’s needs, but surely we could put our well-paid administer to work on a more cost effective, more equitable way of doling out the water?

David Work

Lake Cowichan