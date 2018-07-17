Time to transition off fossil fuels

Global warming is real and getting worse. Supporting the expansion of the tar sands with more pipelines is insane. Meeting any climate change targets will be impossible.

Using Canadian taxes to buy the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion is beyond the pale. It must be stopped. We have to stop supporting the big oil industries if we want to remain on a livable planet. Please smarten up and stop all expansion with pipelines as well as stop developing the tar sands. In fact, just close them down and get on with the development of clean alternative fuel sources that do not add to the excessive carbon footprint Canada already has.

We need a real plan to transition off fossil fuels, not another pipeline to set us back.

Dulcy Wilson

Saltspring Island