Time to face facts…the oil is not the problem, part 2

It’s a never ending perpetual circle of increasing growth

Time to face facts…the oil is not the problem, part 2

The sewage from cruise ships is polluting our West Coast.

The sewage teems with bacteria, heavy metals, pathogens, pharmaceuticals that harm aquatic life (look at the demographics on ships, if you averaged five pills a day times 4,000 minimum — you do the math). Why is it that no one tells big box stores to stop selling all the “case lot products”, no one tells the Cowichan Motorsport Circuit to stop, just keep the noise down, no one tells the city to shut down Cowichan’s Sunfest because of the tourists driving their cars, taking ferries and flying in on planes utilizing fossil fuel. Maybe ask people to walk there, take out their own sewage and drink from the lake instead of consuming incomparable amounts of bottled water and alcohol from glass, tin and plastic containers, all petroleum byproducts.

Case in point, the Victoria Airport parking lot has tripled and just mowed down more green space for extra parking. Reality — none of this will ever happen, yet everyone points the finger at our use for fossil fuels and the pipeline as the root of all evil yet no one wants to admit we as humans are all to blame.

We have an economy in B.C. that is based on tourism supported by every chamber of commerce to pay for our existence utilizing the city’s infrastructure, yet continuously promoting more expansion. It’s a never ending perpetual circle of increasing growth that we cannot stop and will ultimately consume us, so unless everything comes to a grinding stop it is only a matter of time. But the chances of that are so far out that you’d be better off sitting at home waiting for the big quake to wipe 50 per cent of us off the map and solve the problem. Fear not, there is hope, when common sense prevails and hypocrisy doesn’t blind us — to be continued.

Chris Carnes

Shawnigan Lake

Previous story
Siebring disingenuous about neighbourhood associations
Next story
Responders to my letter missed my point

Just Posted

Cowichan Thunder punch ticket for junior B provincials

Sweep of Campbell River ensures Cowichan of B.C. championships berth

Traffic to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns

Advises travellers to plan ahead

BC Games marks 40 years in 2018

Cowichan Games a milestone for BC Games Society

UPDATE: Brush fire in Shawnigan likely caused by cigarette butt

They identified the area as being just after the turnoff to Sooke Lake Road

Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast

The Coastal Fire Centre says bans will begin on Wednesday

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Hub for mental health and addictions treatment opens at B.C. hospital

St. Paul’s Hospital HUB is an acute medical unit that includes 10 patient beds

Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees

One of Canada’s largest fast-food company to review ‘no-poach’ franchise agreements

Calgary family’s vacation ends in tragedy on Texas highway

Three people died and four others were injured in the crash

Union construction cost competitive, B.C. Building Trades say

Non-union firms can bid on infrastructure, but employees have to join international unions

Trudeau to shuffle cabinet ahead of Liberals’ team for 2019

Trudeau could lighten the work loads of cabinet ministers who currently oversee more than one portfolio

Car calls 911 on possible impaired B.C. driver

A luxury car automatically calls Princeton police to scene of crash involving alcohol

VIDEO: Life’s a beach at this B.C. sand sculpting contest

More than $50,000 was up for grabs at the annual contest held in Parksville

Group urges Canada to help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany

They’re concerned about Canada’s apparent unwillingness to come to the aid of Monika Schaefer

Most Read