Sarah Simpson column: My history with bees

My dad is allergic to bees.

My sister stepped on a bee and got stung when we were kids. That’s my earliest memory of bees (and I use that term loosely…I consider a bee anything that’s yellow that buzzes.)

My dad is allergic to bees.

Years ago, maybe inching upwards of 10 years ago, I’m not the best at dates, I was out driving with some friends of mine on a hot summer day. If I’m being honest, it was likely a Slurpee run.

Please don’t judge me. I know they’re not at all healthy. It is what it is, I like them. Only really the Coke and Pepsi ones and only in the small cup now because oh man, the sugar….

Anyway back to that summer day. My friends were (and forever remain) sisters and back in my life before kids we hung out a lot more. You could say their family was my foster family here as at the time I didn’t have any of my own family around.

This is a really long way to say we were out for a practice drive as the eldest was learning how to drive and I was old enough to be the “grown up” in the vehicle.

Not sure how we ended up on Koksilah Road near Wilmot but that’s where we were when a bee flew into the car.

Havoc ensued. We didn’t crash, and knowing me, I didn’t even spill my Slurpee. Knowing them, we laughed and laughed. And screamed. We pulled right over and got out of the car until the bee exited the vehicle. Then we likely laughed even more.

Another time, and it was years ago too, I was riding my scooter when a bee flew right into my helmet while I was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Drinkwater and the Trans Canada Highway. It stung me right in the ear.

Then there was the whole “bees in the wall” episode I wrote about in me “You’ve gotta bee kidding me!” column back in September 2017.

I wrote that column shortly after being stung by a number of yellowjackets while out taking another friend’s family photos. I spent a few hours in the hospital after that one. Turns out I’m allergic to them, too. Her kids got stung too so I’m not sure she’ll ever ask me to take photos of her family again. (I would do it if she asked though. Just maybe not in the same location.)

Last week I wrote about the bee that followed us on our fairy walk in Nanaimo. That was just weird.

Most recently though, we were eating dinner when I got a text from my Dad. He said a swarm of bees “the size of a basketball” had taken up residence in his neighbour’s magnolia tree.

Of course we ditched the dishes and went over to investigate. My dad was wrong. Sort of. While it was the size of a basketball, it was more the shape of a football. Or as my husband said on the drive home: “a rug-bee-ball.”

What is it with my family and bees?

Anyhoo, for my husband’s birthday we got him a mason bee house. I figured if you can’t beat them, join them. It’s actually pretty cool. Best of all, there’s been no trauma to report there. (Yet.)

Previous story
COLUMN: Women’s breasts really aren’t that big a deal

Just Posted

Sarah Simpson column: My history with bees

My dad is allergic to bees.

Strong showing for host school at Shawnigan Regatta

Shawnigan second in overall aggregate, tops U17 girls standings

T.W. Paterson column: Downtown ‘silo’ has become a Duncan landmark

“Imagine the Leaning Tower of Duncan! It would be the Ninth Wonder of the world

After round-robin success, Mustangs silenced in semis

Cowichan’s success includes win over previously unbeaten Kelowna

LEXI BAINAS COLUMN: Who’d turn down a chance to perform in Duncan? It was a mystery

Cowichan Symphony Society’s Ted Rhodes shares a fun story about the Royal Wedding

Trans Mountain pipeline: How we got here

A look at the Kinder Morgan expansion, decades in the making

Coming up in Cowichan: Government, cannabis and food on the agenda

Local Government Awareness Week, May 20-26

Vancouver Island wife brings husband back to life with CPR, thanks to 911 dispatcher

‘The dispatcher literally taught me CPR over the phone’

BC RCMP renew call for info on girl who went missing 35 years ago

Plea sparked by National Missing Child Day

Suspected scammer attempts to use Black Press newspaper to dupe woman

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre offers tips after Langley resident received suspicious call

Vote points to abortion being legalized in Ireland

Voters asked whether to keep or repeal Eighth Amendment to Roman Catholic Ireland’s Constitution

COLUMN: Women’s breasts really aren’t that big a deal

A follow on some Princeton, B.C., students gained considerable exposure when they dropped their bras

Canadian soccer officials talk up World Cup bid at Champions League final

Current bid calls for 2026 World Cup games to be staged in the U.S., Canada and Mexico

B.C.’s devastating 2017 wildfire season revisited in new book

British Columbia Burning written by CBC journalist Bethany Lindsay

Most Read