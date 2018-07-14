Sarah Simpson column: A year of looking up

Really though, the positive feedback I’ve received has been incredible.

A little over a year ago my publisher sat me down and told me he wanted me to write a column. He figured since I had spent years covering local politics, maybe that was the topic I should focus on. Let’s just say I was not keen. First of all, the wonderful Robert Barron has taken over those beats so I’m pretty much out of the loop. Second, and this is the one I struggled with the most: why on earth would anyone want to read my opinion about such matters as CVRD land use and North Cowichan taxes?

I sat on it for a few days (OK maybe a few weeks) and eventually I offered a counter proposal: Good news only. And now here we are one year later. This is my 52nd The Bright Side column and if I’m honest, it has become my favourite part of my job.

This column has forced me to actively seek out the positives — something I admit I am not very good at noticing sometimes. It also gives me an opportunity to write in my own voice, not just in the reporter tone that’s embedded in my brain after 15 years of doing this job.

It turns out you people like my voice and at times I can even be mildly humorous. Who knew? (Let’s be honest, my mom knew.)

Really though, the positive feedback I’ve received has been incredible. Whenever I think I have written a dud column, without fail somebody lets me know they could relate, that it hit home, or that they laughed and shared it with somebody. That type of response makes me feel good, so thank you. People tend to be very quick to email my colleagues and I when we make a mistake (which happens because we are, in fact, humans) so to have people call or send me a note just to say I made them smile or laugh has been really wonderful. I feel like people should do more of that. No, not just for my benefit, but in everyday life in their regular circles.

I do, however, wish to apologize to my poor husband who gets ribbed by his friends after I’ve written certain columns. He’s a private kind of guy and while remaining supportive, he isn’t too keen on some of the stories I have opted to tell. It doesn’t stop me, mind you, but it does give me reason to pause at times.

So thank you, dear reader, for keeping me fueled with positivity and ideas. Without you I would never have considered learning more about Jora Dale’s humongous cucumber (!!) or Renee Closson’s cool chalkboard or Mr. Neil’s fascination with flags. I would never have gone to Mr. Brewster’s birthday party or found out Dave Armstrong dreams of having a dad band. I would never have told you about the phenomenal community that I belong to at the gym and nobody would ever know my vacuum rarely gets put away. You wouldn’t know about my (now retired) toothfairy godmother or about the exploits of my children at Halloween and on road trips or about my son’s first fruit fly kill.

And, for better or worse, you wouldn’t know a thing about my underwear.

Happy anniversary!


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
T.W. Paterson column: From ‘Old Dobbin’ to ‘King Gasoline’ — to bust

Just Posted

Sarah Simpson column: A year of looking up

Really though, the positive feedback I’ve received has been incredible.

T.W. Paterson column: From ‘Old Dobbin’ to ‘King Gasoline’ — to bust

The late Jack Fleetwood loved to tell how he and his brother Doug bought six used cars — for $10!

Living with obsessive compulsive disorder

The Big Read: Vancouver Island mom calls for more mental health services as son battles OCD

Special weather statement forecasts hot weekend ahead on mid Island

Environment and Climate Change Canada advises residents in Nanaimo and Duncan to take precautions

Amalgamating Cowichan RCMP detachments still under consideration

Move would see Shawnigan Lake and North Cowichan/Duncan detachments combined

VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

Coming up in Cowichan: Boots full of treasure, Dementia workshop, MP’s town hall meeting

Celebrating five years at the Station with ‘Loot in the Boot’ Cowichan… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Mounties partner with CTRA, plus bursaries

• Cowichan Spirit of Women has accomplished a lot in the Valley… Continue reading

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies as fire, crash happen at same time on Vancouver Island highway

Young male motorcycle rider collides with one vehicle, then struck by another in Nanaimo

Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Mandalena Lewis said she was handing out pamphlets outside YVR terminal when asked to leave

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in B.C.

19-year-old Masterchef Canada winner Beccy Stables has moved to the Okanagan.

Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

Most Read