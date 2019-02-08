Rezoning at Cowichan Bay Terminal should be approved

The CVRD will hold a public hearing on the rezoning application.

Rezoning at Cowichan Bay Terminal should be approved

Re: Rezoning application – Cowichan Bay Terminal

The Cowichan Bay Terminal built in the 1920s is zoned for industrial activities. The terminal has requested a rezoning to include the addition of marine manufacturing and marine safety operations including oil spill response. Should the CVRD grant the rezoning?

The manufacturing proposed must be marine-oriented and dependent on the waterfront location. Pacific Industrial Marine (PIM) manufactures steel bridge components and concrete floats for marine-oriented uses and depends on its waterfront location. PIM has been operating at this location since 1990 and has 50 skilled employees.

The Cowichan estuary is an environmentally sensitive site and important wildlife habitat. It is so important that a special body was established by provincial Order-In-Council, The Cowichan Estuary Environmental Management Committee to oversee the protection of the estuary. The rezoning application was reviewed by the committee and a public meeting held. The committee indicated the businesses had been operating on the site for over 25 years and they had no documented evidence of significant environmental impacts. The committee discussed site management issues for the CVRD and did not object to the rezoning.

The Cowichan Bay Advisory Planning Commission did an on-site inspection, held a public meeting and unanimously recommended the rezoning be approved, with site management recommendations.

The CVRD will hold a public hearing on the rezoning application. Should the rezoning be approved? The marine manufacturing has not caused significant environmental impact over the last 27 years; PIM employs 50 people; PIM has cooperated with environmental groups to enhance the estuary; PIM has removed 20 derelict vessels from the estuary at its own cost, when no one else would; PIM will convert a large portion of a water lot from industrial use to conservation protection with the rezoning. The rezoning will allow a socially and environmentally responsible Cowichan Valley company to stay in business and the rezoning should be approved.

Ken Olive

Cowichan Bay

Previous story
Proposed N. Cowichan tax hike disturbing
Next story
Why remove the gas heaters from Fuller Lake Arena?

Just Posted

Snow expected through tonight, should ease by early Saturday

The snow is falling and will continue overnight. Mainroad South Island Contracting… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Spaceman’, the story of Duncan’s Granger Taylor, premieres on CBC on Friday, Feb. 8

He’d have been 70 years old now, and friends and family still wonder what happened to him

Combined ‘Cowshore’ side wins Piggy Park debut

Cowichan teams with Westshore to field strong women’s rugby team

Brentwood boys aim for return to provincial hoops tournament

Defending AA champs finish fifth at home tourney

Missing and murdered men, women and children spur annual walk in Cowichan

For Jones, it’s important work and it’s personal.

VIDEO: Harlequin Dance raises money for 50+ Centre, CWAV

Dancing to great music, spending time with friends, checking out the auctions: it’s all good

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

B.C. government, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs announce reconciliation process

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

70 pups found inside dead shark washed ashore on Vancouver Island

Team of scientists from University of Victoria performed a necropsy on a shark that washed ashore

Virus found among Atlantic salmon ‘poses minimal risk’ to Fraser River sockeye – DFO

Findings released after judge overturns DFO policy allowing transfer of fish without PRV screening

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Most Read