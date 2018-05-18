Proposed rezoning will not change density

Re: “Rezoning applications should be turned down”, (Citizen, May 15)

Don [Swiatlowski]:

The current density permitted on each of the properties in the subject area proposed to be removed from the UCB is two dwelling units. The proposed zoning change would not result in an increase in density for these properties but would, instead, allow the second permitted dwelling unit to be in a separate building.

The proposed zoning change is a separate issue than land assessment classes. Agriculture is a permitted use in both the current Residential Rural (R1) zoning and the proposed Rural (A2) zoning. Some of the properties in the subject area are already assessed as “farm” by BC Assessment. In order to be assessed as a farm, there is a certain amount agricultural revenue that needs to be generated from the property. That information is available on BC Assessment’s website. BC Assessment determines whether a property can be assessed as a farm, not the municipality.

If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact Chris Hutton, Community Planning Coordinator, at 250-746-3155 or chris.hutton@northcowichan.ca.

Kyle Young, M.SEM, RPP

Director of Development Services

Municipality of North Cowichan