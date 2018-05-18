Proposed rezoning will not change density

The proposed zoning change is a separate issue than land assessment classes.

Proposed rezoning will not change density

Re: “Rezoning applications should be turned down”, (Citizen, May 15)

Don [Swiatlowski]:

The current density permitted on each of the properties in the subject area proposed to be removed from the UCB is two dwelling units. The proposed zoning change would not result in an increase in density for these properties but would, instead, allow the second permitted dwelling unit to be in a separate building.

The proposed zoning change is a separate issue than land assessment classes. Agriculture is a permitted use in both the current Residential Rural (R1) zoning and the proposed Rural (A2) zoning. Some of the properties in the subject area are already assessed as “farm” by BC Assessment. In order to be assessed as a farm, there is a certain amount agricultural revenue that needs to be generated from the property. That information is available on BC Assessment’s website. BC Assessment determines whether a property can be assessed as a farm, not the municipality.

If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact Chris Hutton, Community Planning Coordinator, at 250-746-3155 or chris.hutton@northcowichan.ca.

Kyle Young, M.SEM, RPP

Director of Development Services

Municipality of North Cowichan

Previous story
Editorial: Money creeping in as key factor in local elections

Just Posted

Cowichan Valley search continues for Ben Kilmer

Concerned friends have joined the search for a missing Cobble Hill man, who has been missing since Wednesday evening

Junior bantam Bulldogs still unbeatable

Cowichan hasn’t given up a point in four games

Junior B Thunder settle for tie against Westshore

Cowichan completes comeback only to watch lead slip away in final minute

Slow pace of Cowichan Valley Regional District animal bylaw raises concerns

CVRD official said process still on track

Editorial: Money creeping in as key factor in local elections

Increasingly, candidates also need to have a pretty substantial bank balance

After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike

Coming up in Cowichan: Spring fair; Christian Science lecture; market

Get ready for some family fun with the Drinkwater Elementary School PAC annual spring fair

Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

• School District 79 introduced Nicole Miller, who has been appointed principal… Continue reading

Hydrogen vehicles entering zero-emission auto market in B.C.

B.C. getting its first hydrogen filling stations in Victoria, Metro Vancouver

Whitecaps hope to make good on their scoring chances against FC Dallas

In both games the Whitecaps needed second-half goals to overcome deficits and settle for 2-2 draws

Don’t become a Search and Rescue statistic this long weekend

Learn how to prepare and be safe in the great outdoors

Fatalities reported in Texas school shooting

Santa Fe High School which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. Friday

Coroner speaks about mix-up of Humboldt Broncos crash victims, release of name

A coroner involved says it wasn’t until an injured player woke up in hospital and said he was a different person that officials realized the mistake

‘Nowhere near close:’ U.S. rebuffs Trudeau hope for quick NAFTA deal

The United States declared the NAFTA countries were nowhere close to a deal in a statement Thursday

Most Read