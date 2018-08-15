Perhaps you may have overlooked the proposed building at the Sooke Lake Road and Shawnigan Lake Road

Proposed building could help cover everthing

Mr. Ed Aitken, I had a brief read and had a couple of odd suggestions.

Perhaps you may have overlooked the proposed building at the Sooke Lake Road and Shawnigan Lake Road. I believe that it is for emergency services, and that would be responders to north and south of the Shawnigan Lake turnoff. Plus some other things, “fire “ perhaps? Just kidding (that is the actual purpose) also maybe the people in the know have actually covered everything this way — renovate the existing detachment AND add one at the location you specified. This would cover the whole area.

Response is slow to some areas now and all three would do a good job of fixing that — not suggesting the RCMP would be at Sooke Lake Road, of course.

Don Richardson

Shawnigan Lake