Pro Rep will encourage collaboration

I am voting yes for proportional representation because I want to see more collaboration between parties.

Under FPTP a majority government is usually elected and there is no incentive for collaboration, even though they did not receive a majority of the popular vote. There is the chance to revert back to FPTP after a trial period, I am willing to try a different system for a couple of terms in the hope that my vote has more chance of making a difference.

Cara Smith

Lake Cowichan

