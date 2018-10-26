Poor consideration of development disruptions

Hopefully the new hospital will not have any serious hiccups like these past projects.

Poor consideration of development disruptions

Re: the Paddle Road disruption.

Makes one wonder how these projects get started in the first place without any consultation with the home owners and people living nearby. The project should of never broke ground until the access roads and supporting infrastructure was in place. The road is very old and obviously sufficient utilities were not in place to service such a large building. I’m sure North Cowichan has gone through this type of obstacle in the past.

During the development of the race track on Highway 18, I noticed that a sound barrier was not put in place nor native plants and trees parallel to the highway. Another huge project in question was the Cowichan Commons. Prior to the construction and completion the land was in its natural state soaking up the rain water. Now it’s home to 32 acres of asphalt parking lots, shops and big box stores.

I would think that storm water accumulating in a huge area has to go somewhere. Well guess what? The huge rainfalls during the first autumn flooded people’s homes in the Beverly Street area. Was this coincidental?

Hopefully the new hospital will not have any serious hiccups like these past projects.

Dave Barnes

Duncan

Previous story
Accusation of antisemitism ludicrous
Next story
So much for secret ballots

Just Posted

Caps fall to Wenatchee Wild

Road trip begins with 8-1 loss

Size matters in Piggies’ loss on rare trip to the Mainland

Cowichan defeated by Bayside

Agriculture & food special: Happy to be home at A Home for Hooves in Cowichan

“The most important part of running any sanctuary is education.”

UPDATE: Planned closure of popular Cowichan Bay walking trail postponed

Kingscote Heritage Trail to be dug up for drainage project

REVIEW: Mercury Players’ ‘Deathtrap’ is a thriller in every sense of the word

With a strong cast, great direction, and a devilish plot, this play delivers on all fronts

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

In longest World Series game, Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18

Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

Woman found dead in Ucluelet harbour

A 50 year-old woman was found dead in the waters around Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock on Oct. 19.

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Most Read