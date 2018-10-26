Hopefully the new hospital will not have any serious hiccups like these past projects.

Poor consideration of development disruptions

Re: the Paddle Road disruption.

Makes one wonder how these projects get started in the first place without any consultation with the home owners and people living nearby. The project should of never broke ground until the access roads and supporting infrastructure was in place. The road is very old and obviously sufficient utilities were not in place to service such a large building. I’m sure North Cowichan has gone through this type of obstacle in the past.

During the development of the race track on Highway 18, I noticed that a sound barrier was not put in place nor native plants and trees parallel to the highway. Another huge project in question was the Cowichan Commons. Prior to the construction and completion the land was in its natural state soaking up the rain water. Now it’s home to 32 acres of asphalt parking lots, shops and big box stores.

I would think that storm water accumulating in a huge area has to go somewhere. Well guess what? The huge rainfalls during the first autumn flooded people’s homes in the Beverly Street area. Was this coincidental?

Dave Barnes

Duncan