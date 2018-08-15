I worked in the tugboat industry for Seaspan International for almost 20 years.



I worked on tugs that towed oil barges out of Vancouver Harbour. A seaman I know worked on tankers that exclusively carried oil out of Vancouver Harbour.

As a deckhand driving a tug with two chip scows down Juan de Fuca Strait from Sooke to Port Townsend, we were in constant touch with Vancouver radio. They would constantly tell us our heading and speed, as well the heading and speed of all vessels approaching us and all vessels coming up behind.

Foss Tugs in Port Angeles has two beautiful tugboats which escort tankers every two dags to the coast of Washington state.

The Exxon Valdez was a single hulled tanker with no pilot on board. Present day tankers are double hulled with a sandwich bag inside.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline would add only one ship per day. The last oil spill happened in 1913.

David Ridout

Victoria