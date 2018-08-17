Shame on those who think this is a good idea.

Pesticides on school fields dangerous, unnecessary

As a citizen with a home directly next to Drinkwater Elementary School field I was very disappointed to see that pesticides were applied to to kill “broad leaf weeds” (dandelion).

Shame on those who think this is a good idea. Regular cutting of the grass can control weeds and they never really hurt any one any way. I am offended that tax dollars are wasted by putting this poison on grass that children were rolling around on the same day. The children didn’t notice the warning signs as might be expected.

Thank you for your attention to this concern.

Petronella van Oyen

Duncan