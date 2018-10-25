Pedestrians: don’t be dead right

Drive Smart BC points out that the right of way must be yielded not taken.

Pedestrians: don’t be dead right

Re: “Drivers must pay better attention to walkers on the strees”, (Citizen, Oct. 24).

Mr. Sawchuk’s letter contains two important points:

1. Drivers must yield to pedestrians once they are in a crosswalk.

2. The pedestrian has to be extra careful.

Drive Smart BC points out that the right of way must be yielded not taken. At an uncontrolled intersection, pedestrians should not enter the crosswalk until it is safe to do so. This means that incoming traffic has the right of way and has no obligation to stop for someone waiting on the curb. It is much safer to allow the flow of traffic to continue unimpeded and wait for an opening. Drive Smart BC states:

“Using a crosswalk is simple. First, look both ways for approaching traffic. If it is safe to step into the crosswalk, do so, if not wait until it is. As we teach children to do, point your way across by holding your arm up and pointing to the far side. This reinforces in the driver’s mind that we intend to cross and are not just passing the time of day. Make eye contact with the driver and insure that they come to a complete stop. Step out to the edge of that vehicle and repeat the sequence at each successive lane making sure not to enter it until after traffic is stopped.”

Pedestrians must remember that in a collision between flesh and steel, flesh loses, so it is our responsibility not to put ourselves in danger by stepping out in front of oncoming traffic, confident in the belief that cars must stop. Drivers, as well, should remain alert to the presence of pedestrians and conscious of the fact that walkers are only human, and sometimes may also be inattentive, preoccupied, or mistaken.

Gregg Perry

North Cowichan

