Party system not serving democracy

Democracy will not survive within the political arena of party politics.

Party system not serving democracy

Democracy will not survive within the political arena of party politics.

Why you may ask? Well, each party wants to impress the voters for the next election. Now those elected by the electorate in the belief that that individual would serve the public best. If that individual did not become part of the ruling party they are still expected to serve the elected by serving the public and helping those ruling to get things right.

That being said those in “opposition”, a very bad word, do very little to help in the decision making. Instead they throw mud or worse at everything the government does. Not to improve the legislation being proposed but to dupe the electorate to voting for them in the next election.

We pay good money for that and get little back except the thwarting of democracy and good governance.

John McDonald

Duncan

Previous story
Foster loses credibility with Trump defence
Next story
Enjoying the 39 Days of July

Just Posted

Harpists Nova and Lotus Schultz win Duncan Has Talent, sharing $300 prize

Philip Schneider takes second place and Tyla Fraser, third in instrumental category

Duncan man disgruntled over parking permit

City says he must show demonstrable need for one

Ultimate summer school: Duncan cadet learning to fly

He received a scholarship from the Air Cadet League of Canada which covers all his flying lessons

Block Watch meeting in Crofton brings added security to continue combating crime

More volunteers added to guard neighbourhoods against suspicious activity

Drivesmart column: Almost is not good enough

Twice in the last few days I have found oncoming drivers encroaching on my lane.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Will Idris Elba be the first black James Bond?

The British actor is fueling speculation on Twitter

Cooler weather helps crews fight Southern California wildfire

The Holy Fire has destroyed 16 structures in the Cleveland National Forest

B.C. waits to add ‘craft cannabis’ to its retail system

Wholesaler confident 15% markup will eliminate black market

B.C. real estate sales slow down for the summer, group says

Greater Vancouver downturn leading to a slump B.C.-wide

One trillion litres of sewage leaked into lakes and rivers over last five years

Toronto, like the vast majority of Canadian cities, doesn’t monitor real-time data of sewage leaks into lakes, rivers or oceans.

Friendly tone belied desperate acts of Seattle plane thief

Investigators working to find out how an airline employee stole the plane Friday and crashed it after being chased by military jets.

Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests, few arrests

The events held in both Charlottesville and Washington, largely peaceful though tense at times, were part of a day of speeches, vigils and marches marking one year.

Growing memorial shows outpouring of support for Fredericton police

Fredericton police say two officers were among four people who died in a shooting Friday in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Most Read