Party system not serving democracy

Democracy will not survive within the political arena of party politics.

Why you may ask? Well, each party wants to impress the voters for the next election. Now those elected by the electorate in the belief that that individual would serve the public best. If that individual did not become part of the ruling party they are still expected to serve the elected by serving the public and helping those ruling to get things right.

That being said those in “opposition”, a very bad word, do very little to help in the decision making. Instead they throw mud or worse at everything the government does. Not to improve the legislation being proposed but to dupe the electorate to voting for them in the next election.

We pay good money for that and get little back except the thwarting of democracy and good governance.

John McDonald

Duncan