One road in and out of Victoria a travesty

I think it is LONG overdue for an alternate highway from Victoria to Duncan.

One road in and out of Victoria a travesty

To the Honourable Claire Trevena:

I think it is LONG overdue for the B.C. government to make an alternate highway from Victoria to Duncan.

Yesterday’s closure (because of an accident on a SINGLE lane traffic road, which is the only road into the capital city of Victoria) was ridiculous. I live 25 minutes from Victoria, and I, along with my 91 year old mother, HAD to drive the circle route through Port Renfrew, for three hours (we both sleep with CPAPS, so staying the night was out of question).

We were joined by hundreds of others that drove the circle route, bumper to bumper, perilously navigating the donkey trails that are mistakenly called roads. This circle route is scenically beautiful, however the road is atrocious at best. Lumps, bumps, twists, turns and single lane bridges — about 10 or more. That is poor emergency management planning, and neglect by the government to ensure the safety of drivers on the road.

I must add that I would love to see all high levels of government officials to have to drive this circle route with hundreds of others, bumper to bumper to understand. What a nightmarish ride!

We need a shorter alternate route, ASAP. Whether that means you work in conjunction with the Capital Regional District to acquire land from them or work on a way to open a Shawnigan Lake to Sooke Lake road route, or just build a secondary highway so that in the event of an accident the rest of the island and Victoria are not cut off from each other ever again. Yesterday is a prime example. The only capital city in the world with a single lane road as their only entry/exit point. Pathetic really. It does not portray itself as a capital city with dinky little roads. If the “big one” earthquake does happen, Victoria will be cut off from the entire island. What then? The people of Vancouver Island deserve safer roads.

Lila Vaccher

Cowichan Valley

Previous story
Sin tax driving us across the border to shop

Just Posted

LEXI BAINAS COLUMN: Who’d turn down a chance to perform in Duncan? It was a mystery

Cowichan Symphony Society’s Ted Rhodes shares a fun story about the Royal Wedding

Cowichan Tribes, Lila Community Choir join hands for fundraising concert

With guests including the Blue Eagle Drum Group, this concert looks like a special day indeed

Siebring jumps off the fence to ‘yes’ side of amalgamation

“Common sense tells me that it’s time to undo a mistake that was made in 1912”

CVAC Jaguars beat the heat at Victoria’s Dogwood meet

Jaguars combine for 80 podium finishes

Bulldogs lead Island to Zone Bowl success

Eight Cowichan players on Island team, including MVP, defensive MVP and Most Sportsmanlike Player

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Coming up in Cowichan: Government, cannabis and food on the agenda

Local Government Awareness Week, May 20-26

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Catalyst Paper to sell U.S. mills to Chinese company

Sale will allow company to focus on B.C. interests, says president Ned Dwyer

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

Most Read