Odour control simple, if not easy

The simple answer to the “conundrum” on what to do about the smell coming from composting plants is obvious, if not simple. Don’t allow them to be built anywhere near populated areas — plain and simple!

The stupidity of doing so makes as much sense as allowing contaminated soil to be dumped upstream of people’s drinking water.

With all of the regulatory government service there are to protect us, they are obviously a flagrant waste of taxpayers’ money.

John Walker

Cobble Hill