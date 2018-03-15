No danger of U.S. gun culture coming to Canada

It’s laughable to think that a mere advertisement in Cabella’s flyer will spur a mass interest in guns

Re: “Objection to gun ads”, (Citizen, March 14)

Years ago a man named Jeff Cooper coined the term “hoplophobia”, which he defined as fear of guns to an extreme and unreasonable degree.

This condition, brought on by scare-mongering and misinformation, is what caused the letter-writer to object to “semi-automatic” guns being advertised. Pro tip: most hunting rifles are, in fact, semi-automatic (one trigger pull, one bullet, NOT 30) and the person likely confused semi-automatic with full automatic which have been prohibited in Canada for many years.

There’s a reason “gun culture” won’t reach what it is in the USA in Canada: we don’t have an explicit right to own guns. It’s laughable to think that a mere advertisement in Cabella’s flyer will spur a mass interest in guns; if most people here are anything like the letter-writer they’re most likely just as “triggered” by the ad as the writer was. In that case, it would actually suit the writer’s purpose more to leave the ads up, ironically.

April J. Gibson

Duncan

