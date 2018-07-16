While pushing my scooter, within 10 minutes no less than five vehicles stopped to offer assistance.

Many offers of help after breakdown on Circle Route

On Sunday with temperatures soaring upwards into the mid 30s, I thought I could stay cool by going for a ride on my scooter from Honeymoon Bay to Port Renfrew. The bike ran well on the way to Port Renfrew. However, the bike died on the way home around Lizard Lake.

While pushing my scooter, within 10 minutes no less than five vehicles stopped to offer assistance. One offered water while others offered me the use of their phone. No service was available. Two trucks stopped going in opposite directions. The three men in the trucks loaded my scooter into the truck that was headed towards Victoria. Kirk was doing the circle route. He went out of his way to take me to my front door.

I want to give a hearty thank you to all those that offered their assistance aiding this damsel in distress on such a blistering hot day!

Moira Mercer

Honeymoon Bay