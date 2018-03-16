Lowering the voting age not as crazy as it seems at first glance

It is important to make youth feel enfranchised, and get them interested in democratic participation

This week Green Party leader Andrew Weaver caused a stir with his bill to lower the voting age in British Columbia to 16.

A story about the proposed change posted to the Citizen website and Facebook page garnered quite a bit of comment from readers, most of whom are decidedly against the idea.

Responses ranged from “You still have your ‘L’ in this dinosaur of a province at 16, so unless you can drive yourself without legally requiring adult supervision to a voting station, that will be a negative from me, with an eye roll,” to “16 years old minds are easily influenced by teachers, parents, and older peers. So whose vote would they be placing? Their own, or someone else’s?” and “16 this is the age group that thinks Tide pods are for eating”.

But there were some others that give one reason to think seriously about making the change: “Yes! With a current 51% voter turnout maybe we would see some real change. Think about it folks, these kids are actually learning about politics in school, maybe people with an actual understanding of how our system works would vote with a brain instead of locked into voting for the party they always vote for!”, “Absolutely. Do you want people to grow up with an understanding of civic responsibility? Then 18 is too old to start.”

In truth, many people who are old enough to vote now cast their ballots for the nuttiest of reasons.

Maybe they liked a candidate’s smile, or it’s the name on the ballot they actually recognize. People vote for all sorts of reasons that aren’t necessarily the sober, serious look at issues and implications for the future we might wish them to be. Would 16 year olds be significantly different in this respect?

It is important to make our youth feel enfranchised, and get them interested in democratic participation. This idea isn’t as crazy as it might appear at first.

Previous story
Fear of firearms is irrational

Just Posted

Duncan/North Cowichan amalgamation referendum may be delayed

Government has yet to give green light to vote

Nanaimo trucker rescues woman found unconscious along highway in Chemainus

Chance glimpse changes two lives forever

Lowering the voting age not as crazy as it seems at first glance

It is important to make youth feel enfranchised, and get them interested in democratic participation

Co-op comes through for BC Games

Peninsula and Mid-Island Co-op have signed up as Signature Partners for the Games, supplying fuel.

Montgomery wins Duncan mixed bonspiel

Top team beats Venn rink in A final

VIDEO: 69th Cowichan Music Festival’s Sunday Highlights Concert stuns crowd with quality

A variety of superb performances showcases the talent of the Cowichan Valley’s young performers

Coming up in Cowichan: Public speaking, water, food preservation

The Justice for the Peace Island tour is stopping in Duncan on Wednesday, March 21.

Ontario Tories say Brown ineligible to run in riding for spring election

Former PC leader Patrick Brown stepped down in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies

Trans Mountain grants injunction against pipeline protesters at two B.C. sites

Protesters must be restrained from obstructing the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, says a British Columbia Supreme Court judge

B.C. city a test site for icy road indicators

Marker measures road temperatures and blue lights will flash when mercury dips below freezing

B.C. trucker rescues woman found unconscious along highway

Chance glimpse changes two lives forever

Policy prevents advanced paramedic care in rural areas

Advanced Care Paramedics (ACP) in rural communities are not allowed to practice at that level.

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

Most Read