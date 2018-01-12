Letters about preserving ‘Christmas’ right on

Thank you for your well written letters on Christmas and for your efforts to keep it in our culture.

Letters about preserving ‘Christmas’ right on

Thanks to both K. Beaumont and Perry Foster.

Thank you for your well written letters on Christmas and for your efforts to keep it in our culture.

It does have a religious basis, however it truly is one of our wonderful cultural times of the year for celebrating with friends and family. We have never stopped having a Christmas tree or saying merry Christmas, we have always had Christmas dinner with family and friends. We also send Christmas cards wishing everyone Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year (as archaic as that may be in today’s digital world.)

Think it would have been fitting for the Citizen to have had the headline on the front page read “Christmas tree recycling”.

Glenn White

Shawnigan Lake

Previous story
What’s the difference between distracted or drunk driving
Next story
Dix Surrey hospital announcement makes no sense

Just Posted

Alzheimer awareness campaign aims to build support, understanding

January is national Alzheimer Awareness Month.

Chow down with Cowichan Green Community cooking classes

Gain confidence in the kitchen with free family cooking classes, child minding included.

Cowichan should adopt ‘housing first’ strategy, says minister

Keith Simmonds said Medicine Hat example should be followed

Cowichan Bay family seeking support to battle toxic mould illness

For more than two decades Szos St. Germain has been living with a debilitating illness

Editorial: Cowichan should have a milk dispenser

This is an exciting step towards a more sustainable food movement.

Blood and fire: school district mock-up prepares for earthquakes

Realistic drill held at Mill Bay Elementary School

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

B.C. health minister in Nanaimo to give IHealth system review update

Minister of Health Adrian Dix at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital today

BCHL to hold moment of silence for team owner

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Most Read