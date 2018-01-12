Thank you for your well written letters on Christmas and for your efforts to keep it in our culture.

Letters about preserving ‘Christmas’ right on

Thanks to both K. Beaumont and Perry Foster.

It does have a religious basis, however it truly is one of our wonderful cultural times of the year for celebrating with friends and family. We have never stopped having a Christmas tree or saying merry Christmas, we have always had Christmas dinner with family and friends. We also send Christmas cards wishing everyone Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year (as archaic as that may be in today’s digital world.)

Think it would have been fitting for the Citizen to have had the headline on the front page read “Christmas tree recycling”.

Glenn White

Shawnigan Lake