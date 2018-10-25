Left has been influencing vote for years throug 3rd parties

This has been well researched and documented.

Left has been influencing vote for years throug 3rd parties

I was slightly taken aback by Martha Lescher’s letter in the Citizen today. Is she unaware that the left has been doing the same thing as she accuses this “hard core conservative” of doing for years now?

The NDP has been using such organizations as One Cowichan locally and big unions federally and provincially to influence the vote for the left. Only they do it big time because they get money from outside the country sources such as the Tides Foundation. This has been well researched and documented.

Until some government has the gumption to outlaw this activity and call it what it is, political interference from third party groups that are really political parties in disguise, this kind of thing will continue. It is another case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Reed Elley

Chemainus

