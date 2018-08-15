It’s easy to “dump” on Trump, but what solutions do the haters offer?

Over the years, I’ve come to the same conclusion as comedian, George Carlin that “you can’t trust anything politicians or the media say.” So, Trump really got my attention when he began to expose “the deep state” and “fake news.” Those who have only studied the fake version of history might roll their eyes at such terms, but they are missing an important piece of the puzzle.

The Nazis did not lose WWII, as we have been led to believe, but were “on the rise” in the U.S. before the war and are still firmly entrenched in the American establishment today. The deep state is those same crypto-fascists who own the major propaganda networks that manipulate public opinion and our puppet leaders with fake news.

Some say Trump is a fascist dictator like Hitler and Mussolini. Others say he is like Nazi propagandist, Joseph Goebbels, deceiving “the uneducated masses” with ”the big lie” but really it’s the fascist deep state that repeats the big lie. Fascist is just a fancy name for a bully and all the insults and ridicule that Trump and his supporters face are essentially bullying. The truth is, we live in a fascist state where political dissent and free thinkers are not tolerated.

Democracy and even communism work well in theory, but in reality, fascist bullies always seize control. Not only does power corrupt, but those who are already corrupt naturally gravitate towards the positions of power where they can satisfy their need to dominate others. Because we’ve been born “slaves of the system” many do not recognize the prison our psychopathic rulers have created for us. As Goethe said, “The best slave is the man who believes he is free.”

I like Trump because he’s not politically correct and he’s nobody’s puppet. He might not be able to fix the economy, but he appears to be addressing the trafficking of guns, drugs, women and children, which fuels the deep state. I don’t know if he’s a good man, but maybe he’s the right man at the right time to stand up to the bullies and prevent the dystopian future that is planned for us.

David Work

Lake Cowichan