It’s easy to “dump” on Trump, but what solutions do the haters offer?

“You can’t trust anything politicians or the media say.”

It’s easy to “dump” on Trump, but what solutions do the haters offer?

Over the years, I’ve come to the same conclusion as comedian, George Carlin that “you can’t trust anything politicians or the media say.” So, Trump really got my attention when he began to expose “the deep state” and “fake news.” Those who have only studied the fake version of history might roll their eyes at such terms, but they are missing an important piece of the puzzle.

The Nazis did not lose WWII, as we have been led to believe, but were “on the rise” in the U.S. before the war and are still firmly entrenched in the American establishment today. The deep state is those same crypto-fascists who own the major propaganda networks that manipulate public opinion and our puppet leaders with fake news.

Some say Trump is a fascist dictator like Hitler and Mussolini. Others say he is like Nazi propagandist, Joseph Goebbels, deceiving “the uneducated masses” with ”the big lie” but really it’s the fascist deep state that repeats the big lie. Fascist is just a fancy name for a bully and all the insults and ridicule that Trump and his supporters face are essentially bullying. The truth is, we live in a fascist state where political dissent and free thinkers are not tolerated.

Democracy and even communism work well in theory, but in reality, fascist bullies always seize control. Not only does power corrupt, but those who are already corrupt naturally gravitate towards the positions of power where they can satisfy their need to dominate others. Because we’ve been born “slaves of the system” many do not recognize the prison our psychopathic rulers have created for us. As Goethe said, “The best slave is the man who believes he is free.”

I like Trump because he’s not politically correct and he’s nobody’s puppet. He might not be able to fix the economy, but he appears to be addressing the trafficking of guns, drugs, women and children, which fuels the deep state. I don’t know if he’s a good man, but maybe he’s the right man at the right time to stand up to the bullies and prevent the dystopian future that is planned for us.

David Work

Lake Cowichan

Previous story
Editorial: People still taking risks as wildfires burn
Next story
LETTERS: Doctors speak out on surgical wait times for B.C. patients

Just Posted

HUB at Cowichan Station soon to add two upstairs rooms

Arts and entertainment are two of the community activities encouraged at The HUB

Business notes: Water on Wheels comes to the rescue of local equine club

“Thankfully, with the help of Water on Wheels, we’ve been able to avoid cancellations.”

Police look for public’s help in locating stolen Chemainus statue

Stolen in Chemainus on Aug. 14

Naloxone workshop in Chemainus gives people the tools to deal with an overdose situation

Community paramedic provides valuable information amid growing opioid crisis

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

VIDEO: Rain doesn’t stop the fun at Youbou Regatta on Saturday

With everyone crying out for rain and a cooler day, no one could object when it arrived Aug. 11

RCMP deploys officers to help B.C. communities impacted by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to communities particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

442 Squadron medevacs injured fisherman at Graham Island

442 Squadron medevacs injured fisherman at Graham Island

Are you Canada’s next Masterchef?

Home cooks looking to follow their cuisine dreams can apply now.

Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officers excel in Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

‘Can’t erase history’ by tearing down statues, Minister says

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna spoke on the contentious removal of John A. Macdonald

Most Read