I’ll be voting no on amalgamation

both municipalities could forever be changed — homogenized really

I’ll be voting no on amalgamation

Dear Mayors and Councillors:

The inane yet democratic question of amalgamating Duncan and North Cowichan has reared its head again, as it does every decade or so.

According to a local Citizens’ Assembly’s findings, there are no real financial benefits of melding the two municipalities, so what would the long-term benefits really be?

I assume any duplication of staff and services has been streamlined long ago under budgetary constraints.

As city Coun. Sharon Jackson has rightly opined, the character and identity of both municipalities could forever be changed — homogenized really — if residents vote to amalgamate on June 23.

The currently bland direction of both municipalities would likely continue in a municipality whose name, flag and fabric would be up for grabs.

The fact is we already have an amalgamated governing body called the Cowichan Valley Regional District. Given the often dysfunctional nature of the CVRD, the city and North Cowichan, there’s no apparent reason to believe anything would hugely change for the better by blending Duncan and North Cowichan.

Let’s pray amalgamation isn’t some costly, misdirected experiment in Cowichan’s local government. I’ll be voting ‘No’ to amalgamation on June 23.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

Previous story
Rezoning applications should be turned down
Next story
Drunk driving case demands vote on returning death penalty

Just Posted

Duncan’s Anderson bound for Memorial Cup

Swift Current Broncos to play for national junior championship

Mid-Island Track and Field meet results

Athletes head to Islands in Port Alberni on Wednesday

Planning conflicts spawn Cowichan Communities Coalition

CCC consists of seven community associations

Spike in thefts from vehicles in Duncan, North Cowichan, RCMP warn

Police seek help from community

‘Alice in Wonderland’ at hit at Kelsey

There was a White Rabbit, a Caterpillar smoking a hookah, a Duchess

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Feds working behind the scenes to get Trans Mountain pipeline built: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made comments while in Calgary Tuesday

Fix low incomes among family-class immigrants to help Canada’s economy: study

Newcomers to Canada through family reunification and private sponsorship earn significantly less

Wenatchee tops Ottawa in shootout to stay unbeaten at RBC Cup

The Wild outshot the Senators 38-26 but needed the shootout to get past their feisty foes.

Provincewide tour for child and youth rights kicks off today

Representative for Children and Youth uses the hashtag #Rep4Rights to reach out to communities

B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

B.C. woman continues search for young boy depicted in her mother’s painting

A Chilliwack woman is searching for the man in her mother’s painting

Don’t play the odds with your pets

BC SPCA asks people to leave pets at home, not in their cars

Most Read