Homeless takeover of park, school unfair

Re: Women’s emergency shelter at Charles Hoey school

I would like to comment on Robert Barron’s article concerning the shelter for homeless women in a residential area.

In the three to four articles in the Citizen dated Jan. 12 he neglected to provide information on the neighbourhood residents’ response to making an already untenable position in the park and adjacent day care and athletic field worse.

Problems in this area for residents who try to use these grounds with their children and grandchildren are not mentioned.

Duncan has a shortage of parks and to see the homeless take over Rotary Park and Charles Hoey school is most unfair to the taxpayers of the community.

Sandra Fitzsimmins

Duncan