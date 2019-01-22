Heritage schools group wants your photos

Our group, the Cowichan Valley Schools Heritage Society, is a small active group with an ongoing project of marking the locations of former schools within the Cowichan Valley. We have discovered there are over 140 former schools here. So far we have been successful at putting up signage to remember these schools at 31 different sites.

We are seeking the assistance of readers of the Cowichan Valley Citizen with our project. We are looking for photos of both school buildings and classes, particularly those in existence pre-1960. Schools for which we have no photos at all include Benallack, Rounds, Harris Creek, Bear Creek, Mesachie Lake, North Chemainus Primary, St. Ann’s School, Palsson, Westholme, St. Catherine’s School, Charles Hoey VC, Malahat Station, Mount Sicker, Quamichan Lake, West Shawnigan Lake and Queen Alexandra Solarium Schools as well as the Chinese and Japanese Schools on Second Street in Duncan.

We are also seeking community assistance in finding the exact location of some of these former schools, in particular, Rounds, Gordon River, Harris Creek, Bear Creek, Lakeshaw, Mount Sicker and Malahat Station schools.

Our group can be contacted through our web master at our website at www.cowichanvalleyschoolsheritagesociety.com. Thank you.

Carolyn Prellwitz

Secretary-treasurer, CVSHS