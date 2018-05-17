Green, NDP politicians a disgrace, should resign

As we hurtle towards what could be a catastrophic constitutional crisis courtesy of a limited number of politicians who are replacing democracy with demagoguery, there are three points that they have conveniently forgotten.

The existing Kinder Morgan pipe carries bitumen. Believed to be 50,000 bbl. s per day. A fact Andrew Weaver acknowledged in the Georgia Straight on Feb. 5, 2014.

That bitumen reacts better in water than conventional oil. As reported in the Vancouver Sun on Feb. 8, 2018. The N.R.C found that bitumen floats for up to three weeks and stays together better than conventional oil.

B.C used to have four refineries on Burrard Inlet. One hundred years — no major spills.

The NDP were not elected with a mandate to create division within this country. They inherited a project that was preapproved, and they should have adhered to the rule of law. But then they believe that Alberta’s attempt to limit their shipments to B.C. in unconstitutional (which it is) whereas their attempt to limit imports from Alberta is perfectly acceptable.

The provincial NDP and Green parties could/should be sued by Kinder Morgan under the current NAFTA agreement and the federal government should also sue to recover any funds expended by the taxpayer following their commitment to financially backstop this lawful, approved and necessary project.

These politicians are a disgrace and should resign.

Ian Kimm

Duncan