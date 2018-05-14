Furstenau didn’t do bus homework

Greyhound is now gone, but the bus service still remains between Victoria and Nanaimo

Our local Cowichan Valley Green party MLA asked a question in a recent B.C. legislature question period to the NDP Minister of Transportation, to consider a replacement for the now vacant Greyhound bus service.

Our MLA mentioned that Greyhound of Canada has eliminated its last bus service route on the Island which was between Victoria and Nanaimo.

She said that without this service, students attending Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo from the Cowichan Valley are finding it now hard to get to Nanaimo.

Our Cowichan Valley MLA is paid a taxpayer funded salary of $105,881.83 for MLA duties, and an additional $10,588.18 as third party house leader.

The time has now come that she must start earning her salary for the job that she was elected to do.

That is, if she took the time to do her research, she would have noticed that Tofino Bus lines has taken over the Victoria to Nanaimo route.

Also when Greyhound was still in operation, Tofino Bus lines was also running buses between Victoria and Nanaimo which made more buses per day going through Duncan with the combination of Greyhound combined with Tofino Bus lines.

When Greyhound discontinued their bus service for the rest of the island, Tofino Bus lines also took over those routes.

In summary, Greyhound is now gone, but the bus service still remains between Victoria and Nanaimo, now operated by Tofino Bus lines.

The Greyhound bus depot in Duncan is now a Tofino Bus lines depot.

Our MLA must stick to the facts and reality in the legislature question period instead of lies and propaganda. A very disappointing performance by her in question period, much more an embarrassment to the Cowichan Valley residents that voted for her in the provincial election. We the public get enough of that from the NDP minority government, who also never research their topics.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

