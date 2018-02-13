Family Day change will mean long lineups

When B.C. Family Day in February was created by the previous provincial government, it was decided to have the holiday one week earlier than other provinces that have a statutory holiday in February.

A survey was done, and the majority thought it was a good idea at the time. The reason for this is that B.C. families could enjoy taking in B.C. attractions without facing long lineups of people waiting to buy tickets.

Now John Horgan, like everything else he puts his hands on, wants the people of B.C. to stand in long lineups. In summary, then, why not just stay home, instead of fighting large crowds?

Another reason why past NDP provincial governments only lasted one term in B.C., Ontario, and Nova Scotia and soon to be Alberta. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

