What a welcome to our new community.

Enjoying the 39 Days of July

We moved to Duncan in mid-June 2014. Two weeks later the 39 Days of July Festival started. What a welcome to our new community. We attended the festival as much as we could. We made lots of contacts, while enjoying great music.

The festival is unique. We enjoy it every year. Beside the day to day business it gives you time to relax and meet your neighbours.

We cannot be thankful enough to Longevity John, Tim (Dr. Ted Cadillac) and the team. It is amazing what shows they put on every day. Their passion for good music and all their worldwide contacts in the music scene with the Duncan Showroom provide the foundation for this outstanding festival. But not only the performers from all over the world, also supporting young talented musicians/performers in the development of their career either at the festival and in particular in the Duncan Showroom is fantastic. The Duncan Showroom and, last but not least, the 39 Days of July show every year, we have great talent in the Cowichan Valley.

Talking to people, everybody loves the festival. In order to keep this unique festival going and to provide the support for our young talents I would like to ask everybody who is interested in good music to provide the required support. Not only enjoy the festival. The Showroom offers great shows year round and supports our great talents.

Hanna and Helmut Blanken

Duncan

