Editorial: We must do a better job of remembering

Extremist right wing parties and outright fascists are once again building strength and support.

This Sunday we will once again observe Remembrance Day.

The meaning and the warning of it (Lest We Forget) has never been more important.

There are many now for whom Remembrance Day is several generations removed. They may not even know that grandfathers and great-grandfathers served and died in the First and Second world wars. There are, of course, younger veterans now, but not in the same overwhelming numbers as from those two massive global conflicts. If we were to have a war on that scale now, with the weapons at our disposal, we would likely obliterate the entire world. Note that the Second World War Pacific conflict ended with the dropping of the first atomic bombs.

Just as the younger generation may be fuzzy on who and where their forebears served, so are they likely fuzzy on why. When we say that we mean the larger “why”, and not the fact that some were simply young men looking for adventure, at least at the beginning.

It shows nowhere as much as in the current worldwide political arena, where extremist right wing parties and outright fascists are once again building strength and support. So vile were these once seen to be in post-war Europe, in particular, that it would have been impossible for them to exist, let alone get a foothold not only in politics, but in the popular consciousness.

Remember, these are nations that endured Hitler and Mussolini. Remember, what embracing these kinds of movements led to, the atrocities, the blood and the death. Remember, the hatred and horror, the racism and the massacre of millions.

It’s a complex psychology that people have written entire books on, so there is not time or space here for an in-depth analysis. But consider that it starts with income inequality and frustration, gains momentum with promises from a saviour to fix the problems, which the saviour conveniently pins on whichever “them” will be most palatable to “us”. The divisions turn into chasms, the fear and hatred grows, our worst, formerly momentary prejudices increasingly spoken aloud and multiplied in the light of day.

It is these things we must guard against — Lest We Forget the cost if we don’t. Right now we are failing. This Nov. 11, let’s all pledge to demand better.

Previous story
Mary Lowther column: Favourite tools and a few for the wish list

Just Posted

Cowichan Secondary edges Oak Bay to claim Island AAA field hockey title

T-Birds head to provincials in Surrey as top Island seed

VIDEO: Stop in at Crofton’s Osborne Bay Pub to see Gogo Saturday

Award-winning blues guitarist adds heart, soul and grit to the International blues scene

Duncan Christian Chargers elevate game for soccer provincials

Host team gains valuable experience at B.C. tournament

Federal NDP leader heads to Cowichan for supply management Town Hall

Federal NDP leader will attend town hall in Cobble Hill on Nov. 13

Lake Flashback: Suprising legal move, pranks net time in pokey, and voters give candidates a pass

Halloween a wild time in the late 1970s; voters in 1993 weren’t in a bother about the election

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

Coming up in Cowichan: 1st Holiday Bazaar; Cops, Pops, and Pizza; museum fundraiser

Clements Centre holding first annual Holiday Bazaar The Clements Centre is holding… Continue reading

Horvat has 4 points as Canucks thump Bruins 8-5

Vancouver continues surprising run with win in Boston

B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers-style sting sentenced to two years

Raymond Christopher Scott Dewell sentenced in provincial court in Nanaimo

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson square off on B.C. voting referendum

Proportional representation turnout less than 3% as leaders debate

Retired Hab Steve Begin graduates high school 22 years after dropping out

Begin said it was his friend, UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, who challenged him to finish his studies

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

Most Read