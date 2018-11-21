Editorial: New Lake Cowichan town hall decision worth serious time, study

Lake Cowichan’s new mayor and town council have a big decision to make right off the bat.

The group will be deciding whether or not to continue with plans to upgrade the current municipal hall on South Shore Road or whether to purchase and renovate an existing building, namely the former Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall on Neva Road which is up for sale.

New mayor Rod Peters has been a big proponent of the purchase option so far, having floated the idea during his campaign. Mayor and council will be going to see the property.

At first blush, it may appear that purchasing the Kingdom Hall is the cheaper option, as the renovation will cost upwards of $1 million, while the Neva Road property is on the market for $369,000.

But we think the newly elected council should take care to heed the cautions recently given by town CAO Joe Fernandez. Fernandez pointed out in a report last week that the purchase price for the old Kingdom Hall would not be the end of the expenses if they want to turn it into a proper town hall. Renovations would be needed, and that includes a hazardous materials assessment and possible removal of materials such as asbestos by proper specialized crews, which can bring costs up rapidly. He was also concerned about the building having enough space.

There is no doubt that the status quo cannot remain. The current municipal hall leaks, lacks insulation, and the heat pump that services the building is nearing the end of its life. It is not a pleasant physical work environment for those who are employed there. On top of that, it’s been described by many in the community as becoming an eyesore in a town that has made great strides to spruce itself up to attract both tourists and new residents over the last several years.

It is absolutely worth it to take a close look at the option of buying the old Kingdom Hall. If the space there is adequate and the price is going to be less for taxpayers to shoulder, council should move ahead with the purchase.

But it’s not a decision that should be made in haste. Fernandez’s report is a reminder that there are a lot of factors that need to be weighed beyond just the asking price of the Neva Road property.

This is a decision that will have a big impact on the community for many years to come. Council must use their best judgment and choose with care.

