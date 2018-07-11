The Cowichan River can look deceptively docile for swimmers, boaters and tubers. (Gazette file)

Editorial: Lifejackets: it’s even more uncool to die

Few people outside of young children make use of a personal flotation device

Last week four tubers got stuck on the Puntledge River in Courtenay. It was a warning to anyone who’s thinking about getting out on the water this summer. Fortunately it was a warning with a happy ending.

This group of four went left when they should have gone right and found themselves in shallow, but fast-moving water. Only the toddler was wearing a lifejacket.

For anyone who sees people tubing down the Cowichan River, they know that few people outside of young children make use of a personal flotation device when they head out for an afternoon of fun, no matter their swimming skill level. For many people, when heading out on a boat, they’re even less likely to don a lifejacket. They seem to somehow think the boat is a little piece of land they are taking with them, and it will keep them safe. Of course, it’s not always so.

Every year usually brings at least one fatality on the river, and others who have near-misses.

So why do so many people skip the lifejacket? Do they overestimate their ability to swim? Underestimate the river and the chance of something unexpected happening? Not want to cover up the new bikini, or maybe those six-pack abs they’ve worked so hard for in the off-season? Is it just uncool?

Of course it’s even more uncool to die. Especially in a totally preventable tragedy.

Consider this before you make that decision to forgo the lifejacket: it doesn’t matter how well you can swim if you get dumped in the water (off your boat, or your tube, it doesn’t matter) and hit your head on a rock, or on debris, or a log and are knocked unconscious. Then, the only thing keeping you afloat, or not, is your lifejacket. It’s the difference between life and death.

On the Cowichan River, one can also be surprised by how strong the current is, with unexpected deep spots and hazards in some places, depending on how far one continues down the river. It’s easy to get tired when trying to swim against even a mild current, and suddenly your swimming prowess doesn’t seem quite as good as you counted on. This seems to have been key to the predicament in which the Puntledge River group found itself.

And it’s always a mistake to count on the other members of your group to step in and save you if you get into trouble. First, they may not be as deft in the water as you think they are. Second, they may be in trouble right next to you.

Getting out on the water is a lot of fun during the summer, and we certainly don’t aim to dissuade anyone. However, consider safety before you wade in. We don’t want to have to report a tragedy.

Previous story
Editorial: Announcement means full steam ahead on new Cowichan hospital
Next story
Chamber column: Duncan visitor centre ready to welcome thousands during busy summer

Just Posted

Chamber column: Duncan visitor centre ready to welcome thousands during busy summer

The Cowichan Regional Visitor Centre services over 25,000 visitors annually

Readers have plenty to say about Greyhound putting on the brakes

“It is a sad day for a once proud company”

VIJHL moves to three-point format, brings back shootout

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League, which includes the Kerry Park Islanders,… Continue reading

Island moves four to five millimetres away from mainland

Southern Vancouver Island shifts due to tiny tremors

Police checking leads on missing Oak Bay woman

Tips coming in with crews now searching the Maple Bay area of Vancouver Island

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

WITH VIDEO: Nanaimo man rescued from Comox Valley’s Stotan Falls Wednesday

A 25-year-old man from Nanaimo is bruised but safe following a rescue… Continue reading

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Most Read