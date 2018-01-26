A new hospital for Cowichan will bring changes to the Bell McKinnon area. (Citizen file)

Editorial: Important to plan now for inevitable change in future hospital area

The building of a new hospital on Bell McKinnon Road will dramatically change the area.

The building of a new hospital on Bell McKinnon Road will dramatically change the area.

That’s why it’s so important for people to let their voices be heard now about just what they want that to look like.

Right now, the area chosen for the new hospital is dotted with large rural properties. But if the future unfolds anything like it has is most other places where a new hospital is built, that is likely to change, unless specific provisions are made to stop it.

Hospitals attract development. Take a look at the area around the hospital in Victoria or Nanaimo — any available land is quickly snapped up for new townhouses and condo developments, along with smaller housing lots. It is likely there will even be pressure for commercial development near the new institution.

Some neighbours may see this as an opportunity, while others will likely be resistant. The key will be coming up with a plan in advance that sets out an acceptable compromise.

We don’t want to see the complete loss of farmland in the area, for example, but new higher density housing wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing in some locations.

There is a meeting coming up on Jan. 31 for people to tell North Cowichan what they’d like to include in a local area plan for the Bell McKinnon area. This is your chance to argue your case, whether you’re for densification or preserving things as they are. The municipality needs to hear from you now, so we can all properly plan for the future. The biggest problems occur when planning is left too late and haphazard changes take place with neighbours unprepared and not knowing what they can expect.

That doesn’t have to be the case in this area, if everyone gets together now. There likely won’t be a perfect plan that will totally satisfy everyone, but the more voices heard now, the more a plan can satisfy the majority.

Previous story
Nobody will take train transportation

Just Posted

Editorial: Important to plan now for inevitable change in future hospital area

The building of a new hospital on Bell McKinnon Road will dramatically change the area.

Column: Headlines designed to make you read, also give the right impression

So how do we decide what the headline for a story is going to be?

Cowichan Piggies win Thirds test over Castaways

Accommodating as they were, the Piggies weren’t going to let their guests run all over them

Duncan taxes may fall for single-family homes

Council gives first three readings to updated five-year financial plan

CUPE workers in CVRD sign off on collective agreement

Now up to CVRD’s board to ratify three-year contract

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Woman airlifted to hospital after being pulled from water on mid-Island

Victim’s condition unknow; police investigating incident

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

UPDATE: Jet fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

Most Read