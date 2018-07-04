The Artisan Gardens neighbourhood is the subject of controversy following a decision by its strata council to ban children from playing on the road. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Editorial: Have a heart, let the kids play in the street

There’s a misconception that’s been growing in our society over the decades: roads are only for cars

Many of us remember well heading outside on a sunny day, setting up a makeshift hockey net, and playing with siblings or other neighbourhood kids until we were called in for supper.

Or maybe if sports wasn’t your thing, you got out some sidewalk chalk and drew ladybugs and hopscotch squares.

Perhaps you dragged your bike out and cruised up and down, getting the feel of it under you for later when your parents would let you head out to the corner store by yourself.

The children in one Chemainus neighbourhood will be denied those kinds of memories as a strata has forbidden such activities on its streets. It’s an incredibly sad turn of events.

There’s this misconception that’s been growing in our society over the decades: roads are only for cars. Bikes and pedestrians are obstacles, a mere nuisance. Horses are passé and no longer belong on the roadway, in the minds of many, and even farm vehicles that can’t go as quickly as the average automobile are unwelcome.

It’s a misperception that needs to change. Roads are to get us from here to there. Before cars were even a glimmer in an inventor’s eye there were roads. Guess who used them? Pedestrians, horses, cyclists, even. Why should all of these have to cede their roads entirely?

There’s the idea that banning all other activities from the roads is a safety issue. It’s only a safety issue if the people in their cars don’t take enough time and care. You can’t see kids crouched on the road using chalk as you back out of your driveway? Maybe take a moment to look behind your vehicle before you get in (it’ll save you the tragedy of backing over someone’s cat or dog, too).

We urge the folks who voted in favour of this ban to maybe think back to when they were young, or watch the delight of the kids playing outdoors. Have a heart.

Previous story
Time to face facts: 0il is not the problem, we are

Just Posted

Shawnigan Lake man still awaiting extradition decision

Shawnigan Lake man facing criminal charges in California

Editorial: Lake Cowichan land trust idea worth serious consideration

Land is a key, and increasingly, an expensive part of the affordable housing puzzle.

Editorial: Have a heart, let the kids play in the street

There’s a misconception that’s been growing in our society over the decades: roads are only for cars

Parents plan to defy Chemainus strata’s street play ban

They’ll pay the fines rather than abide by Artisan Gardens edict

Man who killed Mountie likely to see more jail time in separate crash

Kenneth Fenton is already serving four years for death of RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett

BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties

Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday The Cowichan Station Area Association… Continue reading

B.C. parents request coroner’s inquest into overdose death of son

Family believes full and public investigation will prevent similar deaths

BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

SPCA claims man performed veterinary procedure on a blood python without sedation or pain medication

B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Man had laughed online at death of man who fell from back of vehicle at Abbotsford parade

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

B.C. taps researchers to explore how basic income could work in the province

The NDP government promised to implement a basic income pilot in its agreement with the Green party

Trudeau, NATO leaders gearing up for defence spending debate with Trump

Leaders get ready for a lively debate at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels next week

Most Read