Doesn’t matter where refinery located

Oil, refined or as dilbit, is still poison

Doesn’t matter where refinery located

Citizen newspaper owner David Black’s May 16 guest column promoting coastal oil refineries is misdirected and generations too late.

Black contends building a coastal oil refinery — such as one he and his Kitimat Green investors could construct — would make economic common sense, be “green” and save some 23 million tonnes of global-warming CO2 emissions annually.

He compares those savings to shipping Albertan and Saskatchewan diluted bitumen (dilbit) to Asia and other far flung regions for refining.

Trouble is, Mr. Black, our world, according to the Ottawa-signed Paris Accord and mainstream science, should be moving away from oil, gas and coal — now.

Environmentally, it doesn’t matter where a refinery is located, how many jobs it generates, nor how many taxes the facility pays; oil, refined or as dilbit, is still poison.

Oil pollutes in liquid, solid or gaseous forms.

And any idea that an oil refinery is green is a textbook oxymoron.

Black argues B.C.’s potential coastal refineries — as opposed to tankers full of dilbit bound for foreign refineries — could produce fuels that would “float and evaporate if spilled.”

Let’s be frank. There is no such thing as a spill. Call it a release, a slop, an accident, or a disaster.

A true clean-up is also fantasy. Just ask folks in Louisiana, Prince William Sound and elsewhere where oil-release catastrophes ruined their ecology and economy.

Mr. Black, we’re not talking about using a cloth to wipe spilled milk from the floor.

Sure, more refined fuel than dilbit could be recovered after a tanker sinking or puncturing, but that retrieved fuel and its remnants would pollute our precious coast and its entire ecosystem indefinitely.

Even if Black is right, why not invest in truly clean, renewable, zero-emission power as other nations have, instead of risking our beloved coast as a guinea pig for a toxic, near-obsolete industry?

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

Previous story
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP hard-working, caring
Next story
Attestations force people to agree with odious practices

Just Posted

Island AAA final goes to Shawnigan

Champions will be joined by Cowichan T-Birds at B.C. tournament

VIDEO: Heritage Days 2018 offers family fun

With a Mountie in red serge leading the parade, vintage trucks motor through Lake Cowichan

New festival gets its first shakedown at Laketown Ranch

VIDEO: Iffy weather made for smaller crowds at the start, but the music was great throughout

VIDEO: ‘The last thing we want is a free-for-all’: Lake Cowichan council tells crowd

Zoning changes are needed if the town is to have any control over pot shop locations and more

Editorial: Water and fire take centre stage as summer approaches

May has so far been exceptionally dry

VIDEO: Heritage Days 2018 offers family fun

With a Mountie in red serge leading the parade, vintage trucks motor through Lake Cowichan

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

BC Seafood Festival competition line-up announced for Island event

Top international and local celebrity chefs and oyster shuckers will be leveraging… Continue reading

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

Vancouver Island police dog retires from RCMP

Boomer and Const. Clay Wurzinger had numerous successes

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

Most Read