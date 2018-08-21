Check your facts on climate change

There are a lot of different opinions on that subject

Check your facts on climate change

Jane Kilthel peddles the two degree threshold of serious harm from a warming climate, in your August 17, 2018 issue.

I challenge her to prove that value. People who look for justification find only that someone pulled it out of alarmist hot air then other Chicken Littles repeated it again and again. That’s the nature of environmental alarmists – assumptions and publicity. (Indeed, Greenpeace executives have repeatedly stated that truth does not matter, only publicity.)

In fact temperatures were above that value during the Medieval Warm Period, when Vikings farmed southwest Greenland, but the climate remained stable.

As for carbon dioxide, basic physics of the absorption and emission of energy from greenhouse gas molecules limits temperature rise to a value that has mistly been achieved already. That’s saturation effect from the overlap of spectra of carbon dioxide and dihydrogen monoxide – the most common greenhouse gas.

In general, higher temperatures are better for us and our food source (plants, whose growth is also increased by CO2. Just ask Mongolian herders how much they like unusually cold winters that harm their livestock.

Why do people like Kilthel want to take affordable portable energy away from poor people around the world?

Humans are inherently good, but to thrive need protection against coercion by those who err.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich

Previous story
Taya, the downtown dog, has died

Just Posted

Cowichan Capitals training camp underway

Two-a-days at ISC followed by intersquad game on Friday

Foul play not suspected in man’s death in Chemainus

Long attempt made to revive unidentified person on the dock

Hog fuel pile flares up in Chemainus

Second time in a week firemen get the call to Coast Environmental

Smoky skies in the Valley expected to clear by mid week

But smoke from wildfires could return at any time

RCMP looking for missing Duncan teen

Dallas Macleod, 18, was last seen on Aug. 10

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

James Fisher, formerly with Vancouver police department, pleaded guilty to three charges in June

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

New B.C. Hydro electric car chargers launch on Vancouver Island

Fast-chargers to reduce ‘range anxiety’ for B.C. electric car drivers

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Most Read