Bus drivers great during windstorm

A big shout out thank you to all the bus drivers, Chemainus, Duncan, Nanaimo and Ladysmith, for being so kind and wonderful during the windstorm and power outage. They went out of their way to get us as close and safe as possible to our homes.

Lillianna Blow

Chemainus