Bugle from Remembrance Day has long history

It dates from 1917, the year of the Battle of Vimy Ridge

Readers may wish to know about the bugle I blew on Nov. 11. (Citizen photo, page 19, Nov. 16).

It dates from 1917, the year of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, and is made from heavy copper with brass fittings. Flattening wear patterns on one side indicate it was worn by a soldier in very vigorous activity. The design originates from 1800 and was officially catalogued in 1855 as 1855B! In playing it does not resonate like a thin walled modern brass trumpet and consequently is more difficult to play. As an antique it is not polished and has a unique patina.

My re-enactment redcoat uniform of the 57th regiment of foot dates from 1800 and was made by master tailor Rocko Nicholic of Victoria, who has robed a number of lieutenants governor. He was a delightful gentleman to work with. The Regiment fought in the American War of independence, War of 1812 and as the renamed 1st Battalion Middlesex Regiment, incarcerated with the Canadian brigade in Hong Kong in 1941. They also supported the Princess Patricia’s Light Infantry at the Battle of Kapyong in Korea in 1951. I was a reservist in the 5th Battalion in 1960.

Historical features of the uniform include a corn cob pipe carried in the hat brim and square toed boots, no lefts or rights finesse. The Arrow Fleche sash was worn by officers to keep their coats closed in North America’s winter. The regimental chapel is the north side of St. Pauls Cathedral, London. Within the cathedral are two significant Canadian busts. Sir John A. MacDonald’s is in the Crypt and Sir Isaac Brock’s, govenor, military commander of Upper Canada, in the transept. Prior to his death in repelling the Americans at the Battle of Queenstown in the war of 1812 the indigenous warriors presented Sir Isaac Brock with a sash.

It is with pleasure I continue to serve the City of Duncan.

K. Ben Buss

City of Duncan Town Crier

