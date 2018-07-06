Buddhist Festival wonderful experience

Members, people from all walks of life in the Cowichan Valley, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands joined over 10,000 people at Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver for BC Buddhist Festival, Vesak – Peace Day.

At this year’s event 61 countries’ representatives were present; Abbots, Rinpoches, nuns, brothers, lay leaders, Master Teacher Monks, as well as buddhist members of the various traditions. This year the Buddha’s Relics came from Shi Lanka. Beautiful cultural dances and events took place throughout the day. As the Host Sponsor, the 14th Dalai Lama’s message of One Buddha, Many Traditions was well shared by all.

Master Teacher/Monk, of the Nichiren Buddha Society, was one of this year’s keynote speakers. He spoke on the benefits of faith, practice and meditation. The value of meditation towards excellent mental health. The benefits of practice within Community Sangha. For more information about the benefits of working towards peace within self and community one can visit www.VIRetreats.com. The Buddhist Communities across Canada continue to work towards a Peace Day Holiday for all Canadians.

Henry Landry

Duncan