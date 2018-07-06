Buddhist Festival wonderful experience

At this year’s event 61 countries’ representatives were present

Buddhist Festival wonderful experience

Members, people from all walks of life in the Cowichan Valley, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands joined over 10,000 people at Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver for BC Buddhist Festival, Vesak – Peace Day.

At this year’s event 61 countries’ representatives were present; Abbots, Rinpoches, nuns, brothers, lay leaders, Master Teacher Monks, as well as buddhist members of the various traditions. This year the Buddha’s Relics came from Shi Lanka. Beautiful cultural dances and events took place throughout the day. As the Host Sponsor, the 14th Dalai Lama’s message of One Buddha, Many Traditions was well shared by all.

Master Teacher/Monk, of the Nichiren Buddha Society, was one of this year’s keynote speakers. He spoke on the benefits of faith, practice and meditation. The value of meditation towards excellent mental health. The benefits of practice within Community Sangha. For more information about the benefits of working towards peace within self and community one can visit www.VIRetreats.com. The Buddhist Communities across Canada continue to work towards a Peace Day Holiday for all Canadians.

Henry Landry

Duncan

Previous story
Can the end for Chemainus be far off?

Just Posted

Cowichan Valley video idea wins $10,000 funding

‘Picture Perfect’ joins other top-quality projects from B.C. and Alberta

Yard and garden waste drop-off service moves next door

Move effective as of Aug. 1

Police seek help finding wanted Duncan man

The Duncan man is wanted on three outstanding charges

Cowichan Valley to have a new hospital by 2024, Horgan announces

New facility to replace aging Cowichan District Hospital

Ben Kilmer’s wife makes impassioned plea for missing husband

Police say the investigation continues for missing Vancouver Island man

Ben Kilmer’s wife makes impassioned plea for missing husband

Police say the investigation continues for missing Vancouver Island man

Cowichan Coffee Time: QMS winners to golfing fundraisers

• For the fourth year in a row a Queen Margaret’s School… Continue reading

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

Most Read