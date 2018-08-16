Why is this looking a little like the Island rail fiasco

Bill for new hospital scary amount of money

The hospital article that mentions Jon Lefebure’s statement that $5.36 million might seem like a lot, well it is a lot and it has come from the ratepayers of this valley.

I do not wish to misconstrue or suggest that the mayor has delusions of grandeur, yet I ask what and why is this looking a little like the Island rail fiasco, that as you know keeps going on and on and on, never finished.

A business plan for a hospital? This unit will only have one purpose and that is the health care of our citizens.

Will it have its own kitchens that will supply tasty, nutritious, hot food to citizens and staff, instead of the pathetic production that now goes out as service (you know that the coffee now supplied is atrocious)?

Another item: laundry. Will this replacement hospital be a self-contained unit, or with bits and pieces added or removed because of some bureaucratic interference from the Island health authority?

Six hundred million is a godawful amount of money, even if you say it quick. Will the technical equipment be leased out by the manufacturers or bought outright? Since it amounts to a large portion of the total cost for this hospital.

George Manners

Cowichan Bay