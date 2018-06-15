Assembly was thorough in debate and research

He has publicly determined that 36 of those very citizens are wrong.

As a member of the Duncan North Cowichan Citizens’ Assembly, I feel compelled to address Mayor Kent’s letter, which was published in the June 13 edition.

By design, both councils were asked and did agree to remove themselves from the Citizens’ Assembly proceedings in an effort to support a neutral platform from which the 36 members could objectively examine this very complex topic. With the exception of his best-of-luck and thank-you-for-your-service appearances on either end of the four months of research and debate, the mayor did not participate in the assembly’s sessions. Kent, therefore, has no authority to speak to the depth of conversation, the extent of research, nor the time taken by the Citizens’ Assembly as a whole or by its individual members.

Contrary to the mayor’s assertions, significant time was given to “reflect on the community as it exists today” and, indeed, a lot was and can be said for the collaborative efforts of both municipalities to date. While we may have entered the process “constrained by (the) terms of reference” as Kent said, it was at the insistence of the Citizens’ Assembly that several governance models, in addition to amalgamation, were examined. These included (but were not limited to): continuing with the existing municipal structure; developing a shared OCP, increasing service integration and harmonizing bylaws between the two municipalities, and; the potential of uploading select services and infrastructure needs to the CVRD. There was even dialogue around boundary reassignment in favour of the City of Duncan.

In his letter, Mayor Kent states that “whatever the outcome of the referendum on June 23, the citizens will be right” and yet, in this same letter, he has publicly determined that 36 of those very citizens are wrong.

I take great exception to any voice claiming that the 36 intelligent, educated, passionate and dedicated members of the Citizens’ Assembly carried out anything less than a vigorously researched and thoroughly debated process.

Alec Wheeler

Citizen’s Assembly member

