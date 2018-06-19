Assembly member urges “no” vote

I can state with certainty that no predictable benefit or cost savings

Assembly member urges “no” vote

I was a member of the citizens coalition that studied the potential for amalgamation of the city and the municipality.

I won’t waste time with any details because I can state with certainty that no predictable benefit or cost savings to any citizens would happen as a result of amalgamation, with the exception of a $10 to $20 decrease in a few people’s annual property tax, balanced by a similar increase for others. I will further comment that reasons to move forward with amalgamation are based on something other than a definable benefit to the voting public.

After spending upwards of 40 hours studying the subject I was surprised and somewhat confused by the recommendation of the coalition to proceed with an amalgamation vote. Perhaps the only foreseeable winner of a yes vote would be North Cowichan, who could then control the development or overage of such within the city core as they please. In return, the City of Duncan would lose legislative control of an area that has significantly different economic, social and political interests than the municipality.

The only legitimate disparity that I saw revealed during the coalition meetings was a difference in signage allowances on highway frontage lots. This can be easily rectified without spending millions of dollars. There are also policing issues but considering that policing costs would increase in the event of amalgamation it seems reasonable to pursue other methods of dealing with them. You can help here by writing to the provincial justice minister and asking for more full-time officers in Duncan and North Cowichan.

Amalgamation would be a permanent decision; there is very little if any potential to initiate separation proceedings after the deed has been done.

So unless you have some vested interest in amalgamation or are certain of a benefit that wasn’t made clear to those who took part in the citizens coalition, I urge you to vote no to amalgamation. If you don’t care, vote no. Don’t saddle those of us who do care with something that isn’t even predicted to be of overall benefit to you, especially if it’s a something that you aren’t particularly motivated to educate yourself about.

Many thanks in advance.

Tanya Ablonczy

Duncan

Previous story
How many mayors does it take to grow a community?
Next story
Amalgamation would cost Duncan residents big

Just Posted

Best of the T-Birds honoured at awards night

Oliver Castle and Emma Dewit named Athletes of the Year

CLBC hosts unique Ladies 2 Bowl 6 Pack

Winning team hails from Juan de Fuca

Protesters gather as date set for dog abuse trial

Roughly 15 animal rights supporters gathered at the Duncan Law Courts Tuesday… Continue reading

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

Driver hospitalized after truck hits pole on Malahat

The pole prevented the red truck from travelling down a steep embankment.

Protesters gather as date set for dog abuse trial

Roughly 15 animal rights supporters gathered at the Duncan Law Courts Tuesday… Continue reading

Fake attempted abduction not funny to B.C. neighbourhood residents

Two teenage boys won’t face criminal charges after scaring girl

Mosquitoes out in full force already? Blame the weather

But a B.C. mosquito expert says the heat wave will help keep the pests at bay

Man pleads not guilty in 1987 slayings of Vancouver Island couple

William Talbott of SeaTac was arraigned Tuesday in Snohomish County Superior Court

New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border – but with parents

Move would ease rules that limit how much time minors can be held with their parents

Without a big data strategy, Canadians at risk of being ‘data cows’

Presentation said artificial intelligence could give Facebook and Amazon even more power

Five B.C. families stuck in Japan as Canada refuses visas for adopted babies

Lawyer points to change in American policy around adoptions from Japan

It may be ‘lights, camera, action!’ for talented B.C. doctor

Rob Forde is waiting to hear if he’ll become The Basement Doctor in his own reality show

Police find capsized boat near Tofino, 3 men still missing

Five men were aboard the boat when it sank off Vancouver Island early Monday morning

Most Read