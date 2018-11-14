The closer the park or trail is to a neighbourhood, the more likely residents will use it

Argument for building Somenos Trail Pathway

Mother Nature has blessed the Cowichan region with beauty and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities to enjoy. We are lucky. However, there are some who have neither the time nor the resources to travel to a national park, provincial park, or even Stanley Park.

For these people, easily accessible community parks and trails can offer the same opportunities. The benefits of both physical and emotional health which comes from outdoor exercise is not a new concept. Stress reduction, weight loss, and lower blood pressure are all reported outcomes of active time spent in outdoor open spaces. Outdoor exercise is an inexpensive way to stay healthy and prevent many forms of illness. Studies also show that a person’s proximity to a park or trail determines how often one will use the service. The closer the park or trail is to a neighbourhood, the more likely residents will use it for walking, running, cycling, and many other forms of active time.

Parks and trail opponents will often express fears that a trail may increase crime and cause safety issues. The actual documented impact of trails is that they reduce criminal activity. This is done through increased regular monitoring and improving the public safety of previously disused spaces. The proof: Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC)’s study on Crime and Perceptions of Safety on Urban Trails. These studies have proven that the way to minimize crime on trails is to ensure that users exercise proper safety precautions, keep the trail well maintained, and boost trail use.

The enthusiasm and vision of professional park practitioners is inspiring and is driving a strong movement towards providing active park use and trail development in our communities. In fact, many active community members and recreation staff believe that providing quality recreation infrastructure is a truly equitable use of taxpayer money, by providing outdoor recreation to all citizens regardless of age, gender, income level, athletic ability or race. Famous landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted, greatly believed in this concept as a tool for creating strong communities.

Now is the time to reconsider allocating funds towards finishing the Somenos Trail Pathway connection from Beverly Street/Trans-Canada Highway to connect to Bell McKinnon Road. Here are a few reasons why continuing this connection is beneficial to our community:

1. It provides a connection path on either side of the TCH for safe non-motorized travel;

2. It could become the most direct route for non-drivers to continue to the Cowichan Commons mall from the east side of the TCH;

3. It would create a direct pathway to the new Cowichan District Hospital location;

4. It could lead to the creation of a separated trail network that would connect the south end of North Cowichan to Maple Bay, Crofton, and Chemainus.

Dollars spent on trails and recreation represents an investment in community well-being. But currently, the investment for North Cowichan residents does not compare so well to many other communities. The 2018 municipal budget for trail maintenance was a miniscule percentage of the entire Parks and Recreation budget. The North Cowichan Parks and Trails Master Plan supports this extension and up until a few months ago there was a significant grant available from Bike BC to support this project. Due to a significant increase in construction costs during the tender process the plan to extend the path no longer remains.

In our rapidly developing region, preservation of open space for public use and enjoyment has never been more important. If economic development is a community priority, as it should be, then leadership must address more than tax incentives and available real estate. Businesses that are being recruited should see the Cowichan region as a place where individuals and families can recreate together outdoors in safe, accessible and inviting open spaces. Many of those who are relocating are searching for communities where quality of life amenities will be available.

With no formal process for citizen input to this important decision, it has led to poor citizen involvement during the decision-making process. Now, with the election behind us, and a new mayor and council set to begin work, it is important we address our ideas and concerns. Keeping this project on council’s radar will help to show that there is interest in moving forward with the Somenos Pathway. Continuation of this trail development will benefit non-motorized transportation in the Cowichan Valley for years to come.

Graham Burns

Duncan