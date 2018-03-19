Aquatic Centre hurts private gyms

Re: “Aquatic Centre to undergo $2.4 million refit”, (Citizen, March 14) and “Defending local government”, (Citizen, March 16).

All of this at the expense and detriment of the long established private fitness gym owner. North Cowichan mayor and council, City of Duncan and all else involved (I’m certain you’ll recall who you are, I certainly do), you were the people who, once we tabled our concerns, sat on the other side like it didn’t even matter. You should be so proud of essentially single-handedly vaporizing our ability to earn a living, raise and support our families, provide employment and continue to improve our facilities.

What’s really controversial is all of the lies and deception put forward to us. The unwillingness to listen and the minimization of our concerns is not only arrogant and ignorant but also offensive. I for one wouldn’t expect this from our local politics.

I should set up a blog or post to website but for now, anyone wanting to know the real story of Who Killed The Private Fitness Gym Business, I’m easy to find.

Dean Mosewich, Movement Unlimited Fitness

Duncan