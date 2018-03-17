Andrea Rondeau column: Defending the local government

I tend to think that local governments take it on the chin sometimes more often than they should.

(Of course sometimes they deserve some pretty hefty criticism, and in the news business we believe that one of our key roles is to hold their feet to the fire.)

But sometimes folks tend to like to shoot the messenger, and local politicians who take on the tough job of making decisions that not everyone is going to like, are an easy target. They stand up and show their faces, after all, expressing their views for all the world to see and throw fruit at. No hiding behind a keyboard for these souls.

They put themselves out there for everyone who wants to tell them they’re doing a terrible job and should be voted out of office at the next election.

Case in point of the sometimes unfair heckling: the announcement last week that the Cowichan Aquatic Centre will undergo a $2.4 million refit thanks to provincial gas tax money awarded to the Municipality of North Cowichan.

A number of comments on the story we wrote about this criticized the municipality for not using the money for something else, or, alternately, for what the commenter perceived to be poor planning for the facility, which is in need of expansion due to high public use.

First, gas tax money can only be used in very specific areas, and is not awarded to a local government for them to put into general revenue to use as they please. It is awarded for specific projects that fit the provincial criteria. So, for example, the municipality cannot simply spend it on affordable housing instead, no matter how needed affordable house is in the area. It’s unfair to paint municipal officials as uncaring of the housing problem here — they literally cannot take up this suggestion.

Second, I’ve been around long enough to remember the discussions and contentious tirades from before the pool was built. Officials did the absolute most they could. There were a number of designs and proposals for the facility, with at least one of them providing more space and a bigger pool, but there was no way the public was going to OK such a project. No way at all. If you want to complain about the facility not being built big enough, look to your fellow voters for the reason why. Some will argue even now that the pool should never have been built!

So in this instance, I’m happy to stand up and defend the actions of our local governments. Good for them for getting the funds for the refit.

And I only hope that not too many people are put off by the tone some take about those who have served in office — I’d like to see more people participate in our democracy by daring to put their name on a ballot.