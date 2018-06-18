Amalgamation not the solution

Regarding the current amalgamation debate, it is clear the status quo, having the City of Duncan govern a small sliver of Duncan, is nonsensical. On the other hand making North Cowichan larger is not going to make anyone happy either.

Taxes will inevitably go up for some people and there will be more voices at the table clambering for their own special interest. Besides, we already have a regional governing body called the CVRD. The correct solution has not been mentioned and would be unthinkable to the bureaucrats at North Cowichan. It would make far more sense to eliminate North Cowichan and create two new cities, Duncan and Chemainus-Crofton. Let the people of Duncan govern themselves and let the people of Chemainus-Crofton govern themselves.

My mailing address is in Duncan but I have no vote in Duncan nor do I care what happens in Chemainus. Each town has their own issues that should be dealt with locally. Additionally, it is no secret that North Cowichan is one of the most difficult places in the province to do business. Do the residents of the City of Duncan really want to be a part of that? As a resident of the Duncan part of North Cowichan, I want North Cowichan out of my town. I will be voting against amalgamation. I hope our elected representatives come back to us with an option that works for everyone.

Ryan Worrall

Duncan