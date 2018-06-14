Amalgamation no: best things in small packages

I was born and raised in the Cowichan Valley. I have had the pleasure of growing up in the Town of Lake Cowichan, the Municipality of North Cowichan, and now as a citizen of Duncan. These words come with the experience of all three. Also with the experience of Cowichan District Hospital amalgamating to become part of a bigger picture, VIHA. Here are my thoughts…

There are so many factors that influence the efficiency of a governance structure. Is big better? Or, do the best things come in small packages? Let us consider. As a small city, local residents and businesses can easily access city hall. Citizens can influence decisions that improve effectiveness to deliver services. They are able to directly contact officials. Thus, the city becomes more accountable to citizens’ demands and local preferences. Small increases efficiency and efficacy.

As we all know, when something is large, for example big government agencies, there are so many moving parts. This requires increased paperwork, increased time to deliver and co-ordinate services, and decreased capacity for direct communication. The result? A bigger chance for error, increased costs, debate, discussion, and difficulty moving forward in a timely manner. Large sweeps you up in a huge vortex where it is hard to know who is accountable for what.

I believe the best things come in small packages. I believe that Duncan can be a leader, demonstrating what small can accomplish. By area, Duncan is Canada’s smallest city, spanning a mere 2.07 square kilometres, with approximately 5,000 citizens. The character of Duncan has been created by these few citizens. The City of Duncan is unique. Do we want to give this up? Let us vote “no” to keep it that way and continue a process of progress! https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/duncan/

Erika LeBlanc

Duncan