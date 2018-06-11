A few reasons why landlords increasing rents

Here are examples of how our fixed costs have increased in the past five years:

A few reasons why landlords increasing rents

Why is your rent increasing?

We have been landlords in the Cowichan Valley for the past 20 years. Here are examples of how our fixed costs have increased in the past five years:

1. Property tax 38 per cent, due to increases in both the mill rate and assessment value (no new additions to the property)

2. Insurance 68 per cent

3. Hydro 31 per cent. We pay…are the renters using more?

4. Water 38 per cent

5. Snow removal 32 per cent (fortunately not required annually)

6. Filters 22 per cent

We consider ourselves lucky when we hear the horror stories from other landlords. Our worst case scenario over the 20 years was a couple who left us with damages of approximately $2,500 and their “well behaved” dog chewed one of the Live Edge window sills.

These expenses do not include maintenance, our time, or the gas to drive to the rental property. Do we need to remind anyone mortgage rates are also increasing?

Rick and Heddy Weston

Shawnigan Lake

Previous story
AAP should not be used to decide new function
Next story
United Church applauds rainbow crosswalk

Just Posted

Island man named as victim in Malahat crash

David Tilley was 46

Cowichan community meetings on affordable housing this month

First one on June 6 in Mill Bay

Ladysmith gas station ransacked for thousands in property

Ladysmith RCMP are searching for two men who made off with thousands… Continue reading

Car accident on the Malahat leaves 1 dead and 2 in critical condition

Alcohol being investigated as a factor

An upstart ferry company might be a Malahat alternative

A new ferry service might alleviate Malahat congestion. Dogwood Ferries is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Island shopping cart stunt goes viral

Rider descends Campbell River hill at mad speed

Cause unclear in crash that killed helicopter pilot in Campbell River

The Transportation Safety Board says it has not been able to determine why the helicopter went down

B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Brazil, led by Neymar, considered likely winners of Group D

Social media addiction having deadly results among youth

Kelowna website owner says excessive social media reliance is causing a surge in suicide rates.

A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

How did it comes to this? Leaders of Canada and the United States are locked in an ugly battle

Most Read