CVRD to move yard and garden waste drop-off service for south end residents. (File photo)

Yard and garden waste drop-off service moves next door

Move effective as of Aug. 1

As of Aug. 1, the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s free yard and garden waste drop-off service for south-end residents will move from Central Landscape Supplies at 1345 Fisher Road to Fisher Road Recycling, 1355 Fisher Road.

Fisher Road Recycling will be open Monday to Sunday, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents with yard waste can now bypass the scale house to access the yard waste drop-off area.

Yard waste can also be dropped off for free at any of the following CVRD recycling centres:

• Bings Creek Recycling Centre, 3900 Drinkwater Rd.

• Peerless Road Recycling Centre, 10830 Westholme Rd.

• Meade Creek Recycling Centre, 8855 Youbou Rd.

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

